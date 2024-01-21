Ranji Trophy: Saurashtra, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan register wins

New Delhi, Jan 21: Day Three of the third round in the 2023/24 Ranji Trophy saw defending champions Saurashtra, as well as previous winners Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan emerge victorious. But previous champions Delhi’s nightmarish time continued with an 86-run defeat to Madhya Pradesh.

At the VCA Stadium, in Civil Lines, Nagpur, medium-pacer Chirag Jani bagged a five-wicket haul as Saurashtra defeated Vidarbha by 238 runs inside three days. Resuming day three at 205/3, veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara reached the landmark of 20,000 first-class runs, becoming the fourth Indian to do so, during his innings of 66, before being trapped lbw by Harsh Dubey.

After Pujara, who also shared an 87-run partnership with Vishvarajsinh Jadeja, got out, Saurashtra suffered a quick collapse, losing their last six wickets for 18 runs to be bowled out for 244 in their second innings. Chasing a steep target of 373, Vidarbha, were unable to come close to it. Their batting, barring Atharva Taide’s 54, failed to rise to the occasion as Jani picked 5-51 to bowl out Vidarbha for 134.

At the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur, Rajasthan beat Maharashtra by 10 wickets, which also earned them a bonus point. Fast bowlers Khaleel Ahmed (4-19) and Aniket Choudhary (3-32) bowled electrifying spells to bundle out Maharashtra for 184 in their second innings. Requiring only 104 runs to win, Rajasthan reached the target with ease, thanks to unbeaten knocks of 53 and 52 from Abhijeet Tomar and Yash Kothari, respectively.