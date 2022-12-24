Ranji Trophy | Shubham Khajuria replaces Pundir as new J&K captain

In the absence of stag batter Abdul Samad and out-of-favour senior player ParvezRasool, J&K has performed badly. The inclusion of star pacer Umran Malik for the second also didn’t help much as the pacer was able to bag only one wicket.

Pundir who has been captaining J&K for the last several seasons now has now been able to justify his place. He was backed fully by all the management in JKCA but his stats don’t justify his place in the squad. After making his first-class debut in 2016, ShubhamPundir has played 18 matches for J&K scoring only 647 runs at an average of 22. In the 36 List, A matches Pundir has scored 900 runs at an average of 29. In T20’s, Pundir has played 35 matches scoring 570 runs at an average of 25. For the main batter of the squad, these stats are below par and hence JKCA was left with no option but to drop its captain.