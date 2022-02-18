Ranji Trophy|Parvez, Qamran shine as J&K dominate 2nd days play

Srinagar, Feb 18: Seasoned all-rounder Parvez Rasool shined with the ball while as youngster Qamran Iqbal played brilliant knock as J&K dominated second days play against Pondicherry in Ranji Trophy tournament match at SSN College Ground, Chennai on Friday.
At the end of days play J&K were 260 for the loss of three wickets in response to Pondicherry first inning total of 343 runs. Qamran Iqbal was batting on 96 while as Abdul Samad on 42 when days play was called off. J&K trail Pondicherry by 83 runs in first inning with seven wickets in hand .
Earlier second play started with Pondicherry resuming from overnight score of 309 for the loss of six wickets. They got all out for 343 run total with Parvez Rasool running through their tail. While Ram Dayal gave J&K first breakthrough during the day, it was Parvez who bundled out inning quickly. Parvez finished with four wicket haul while as Umran Malik took three. Abdul Samad and Abid Mushtaq chipped in with one wicket each.
For Pondicherry Paras Dogra top scored with 106 run knock while as S Karthik scored 63. Fabid Ahmed scored 37 while as Sagar Trivedi remained not out on 33.
In reply , J&K got off to a great start with openers Qamran Iqbal and Jatin Wadhwan forming 127 run stand for the opening wicket. Wadhwan was first wicket to fall in J&K inning, after scoring 69 runs on debut. Qamran continued and formed another big stand with Shubham Pundir. J&K lost second wicket in shape of Pundir who scored 51 run knock with team score on 196. The next in batsman skipper Ian Dev got out for duck.
Qamran was then joined by Abdul Samad in the middle and the Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder smashed Pondicherry bowlers all over the park. At the end of days play J&K were on 260 for the loss of three wickets. Qamran was batting on 96 runs from 218 balls. Abdul Samad is batting on 42 from 32 balls. For Pondicherry , S Trivedi took two wickets while as Fabid took one.
J&K trail Pondicherry by 83 runs in first inning and would like to put big total on board and gain decent first inning lead to get maximum points from the match.