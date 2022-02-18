Ranji Trophy|Parvez, Qamran shine as J&K dominate 2nd days play

At the end of days play J&K were 260 for the loss of three wickets in response to Pondicherry first inning total of 343 runs. Qamran Iqbal was batting on 96 while as Abdul Samad on 42 when days play was called off. J&K trail Pondicherry by 83 runs in first inning with seven wickets in hand .

Earlier second play started with Pondicherry resuming from overnight score of 309 for the loss of six wickets. They got all out for 343 run total with Parvez Rasool running through their tail. While Ram Dayal gave J&K first breakthrough during the day, it was Parvez who bundled out inning quickly. Parvez finished with four wicket haul while as Umran Malik took three. Abdul Samad and Abid Mushtaq chipped in with one wicket each.