Ranji Trophy|Samad’s fiery ton, Pervaiz’s 5-wicket haul put J&K in command

At the end of the third day’s play, Pondicherry was 113 for the loss of nine wickets in their second inning with a lead of only 30 runs. With full days play left and only one wicket in hand for Pondicherry, J&K has all the chances of earning a big win with a bonus point on Sunday.

The stars of the third day’s play for J&K were youngster Abdul Samad who scored 103 run knock from 78 balls and then ParvezRasool wreaked havoc through Pondicherry in the second inning, taking a five-wicket haul.