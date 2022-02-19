Ranji Trophy|Samad’s fiery ton, Pervaiz’s 5-wicket haul put J&K in command

Srinagar, Feb 19: A blazing century by Abdul Samad and a five-wicket haul by former skipper ParvezRasool has put J&K in sight of a big win against Pondicherry on the third day of the Ranji Trophy match at SNN Ground Chennai on Saturday.
At the end of the third day’s play, Pondicherry was 113 for the loss of nine wickets in their second inning with a lead of only 30 runs. With full days play left and only one wicket in hand for Pondicherry, J&K has all the chances of earning a big win with a bonus point on Sunday.
The stars of the third day’s play for J&K were youngster Abdul Samad who scored 103 run knock from 78 balls and then ParvezRasool wreaked havoc through Pondicherry in the second inning, taking a five-wicket haul.
Earlier, resuming from an overnight score of 260 for three, J&K on the back of 103 runs off 78 balls by Abdul Samad put 426 runs on board in 114.3 overs, thus gaining a vital lead. Samad completed his century in 68 balls.
He sent the bowlers on a leather-hunt and smashed 19 boundaries and 2 massive sixes.
Earlier, opener QamranIqbal fell at his overnight score of 96 runs off 220 balls, studded with 13 fours and 2 sixes. AbidMushtaq and ParvezRasool contributed 40 and 31 runs to the total respectively. AuqibNabi chipped in with 18 runs.
For Pondicherry, Sagar V Trivedi took five important wickets while Sagar P Udeshi bagged three wickets. Fabid Ahmed also claimed two wickets.
Trailing by 83 runs, Pondicherry, in their second innings were struggling at 113 for nine in 44 overs when the stumps were drawn on the third day. They have an only lead of 30 runs with one wicket in hand.
J&K bowlers, especially ParvezRasool ripped through the Pondicherry batting line-up. Sagar V Trivedi top-scored with unbeaten 26 runs, while PavanDeshpande scored 21 runs. First innings centurion, ParasDogra contributed 16 runs to the total.
For J&K, ParvezRasool took a five-wicket haul by conceding 29 runs in his 19 overs, while left-arm spinner AbidMushtaq took two wickets by giving away 17 runs in his 12 overs. Pacer Umran Malik and medium-pacer AuqibNabi claimed one wicket each.
Earlier Pondicherry in its first inning scored 343 runs. For J&K, Parvez took four-wicket haul while Umran Malik took three. Abdul Samad, Ram Dayal and AbidMushtaq took one wicket each.
For Pondicherry Paras Dogra top-scored with 106 runs knock while S Karthik scored 63. Fabid Ahmed scored 37 while SagarTrivedi remained not out on 33.