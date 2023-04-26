RASC felicitates Luli Cabrera from Argentina

Luli started her sports career as a field hockey player and later shifted to roller hockey and played at all the levels in Argentina. Presently she is playing for Club Salto Grande in Argentina and is one of the best veteran roller hockey players, it said.

She thanked the Roller athlete skating club Jindrah and appreciated their worldwide mission of spreading love and brotherhood among the roller skaters and also assured her full support and cooperation towards the mission of the club, the statement added.