RASC felicitates Luli Cabrera from Argentina

Srinagar: Roller Athlete Skating Club (RASC) Jindrah has felicitated Argentina Roller hockey star, Luli Cabrera.
"Under the worldwide love, brotherhood and friendship mission among the roller skaters of the world, the local club of Jammu, Roller Athlete Skating Club Jindrah honoured Luli Cabrera from Argentina in a very simple function at Salvador (Brazil)," the statement said.
Luli started her sports career as a field hockey player and later shifted to roller hockey and played at all the levels in Argentina. Presently she is playing for Club Salto Grande in Argentina and is one of the best veteran roller hockey players, it said.
She thanked the Roller athlete skating club Jindrah and appreciated their worldwide mission of spreading love and brotherhood among the roller skaters and also assured her full support and cooperation towards the mission of the club, the statement added.