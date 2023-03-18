Ravindra to replace Bracewell in New Zealand squad for Sri Lanka ODIs

Ravindra gets a call-up after Bracewell was released from the New Zealand white-ball squad to join Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a replacement for injured England batter Will Jacks.

Jacks had sustained a muscle injury while fielding in England's ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur and was ruled out of the rest of the tour and later IPL as well. Now, Ravindra will assemble with the ODI squad in Auckland on Wednesday, ahead of the first match of the ODI Series against Sri Lanka at Eden Park on March 25. Ravindra has played six T20Is and three Tests for New Zealand but is uncapped in ODIs. New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said that he had been impressed by the way Ravindra had continued to develop with bat and ball this season across all formats. "This will be another good chance for him to spend time in the BLACKCAPS environment," said Stead in a statement.