RCC-CCA series ends in a draw

Srinagar: The three-match One Day Series between Rainawari Cricket Club (RCC) Srinagar and Country Cricket Academy ended in a 1-1 draw as the third match played on Saturday resulted in a tie at Country Cricket Stadium Gharota, Jammu.

RCC Srinagar won the first match, while CCA registered a win in the second match.

Earlier, winning the toss and batting first, CCA scored a good total of 208 runs in the stipulated 30 overs, losing 9 wickets in the process.