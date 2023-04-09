RCC-CCA series ends in a draw

Srinagar: The three-match One Day Series between Rainawari Cricket Club (RCC) Srinagar and Country Cricket Academy ended in a 1-1 draw as the third match played on Saturday resulted in a tie at Country Cricket Stadium Gharota, Jammu.
RCC Srinagar won the first match, while CCA registered a win in the second match.
Earlier, winning the toss and batting first, CCA scored a good total of 208 runs in the stipulated 30 overs, losing 9 wickets in the process.
In reply, RCC scored 208/6 in 30 overs, thus the match ended in a tie.
For his superb century, Jagandeep has been adjudged the player of the match.
The 3-Match Series was organised by the Management of Country Cricket Academy under the overall supervision of Vikrant Sharma.