RCC scripts thrilling 1-wicket win over Country Cricket Academy

Srinagar: Rainawari Cricket Club (RCC) Srinagar registered a thrilling one-wicket win against Country Cricket Academy (CCA) in a low-scoring first match of the 3-Match One-Day Cricket Series at Country Cricket Stadium Gharota, Jammu on Friday.
Earlier, winning the toss and batting first, CCA bundled out for a paltry total of 95 runs in 21.2 overs. Manik top scored with 21 runs, while Rohit Sharma, Shivam Singh and Vivek Khajuria contributed 15, 11 and 9 runs to the total respectively.
For RCC Srinagar, Ankit Pandita was the successful bowler, taking three wickets while Praful Dhar bagged two wickets by giving.
In reply, RCC chased the target in an exciting contest in 21.1 overs by losing nine wickets. Puneet Wattal top scored with 33 runs, while Nishant Saini contributed unbeaten 19 runs.
For CCA, Utkarsh Koul was the pick of the bowlers, taking four wickets while skipper Sarthak Khoda took three wickets. Agastya Sharma and Nanu claimed one wicket each.
For his all-around performance, Ankit Pandita of RCC was adjudged as the man of the match.