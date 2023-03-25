RCC scripts thrilling 1-wicket win over Country Cricket Academy

For RCC Srinagar, Ankit Pandita was the successful bowler, taking three wickets while Praful Dhar bagged two wickets by giving.

In reply, RCC chased the target in an exciting contest in 21.1 overs by losing nine wickets. Puneet Wattal top scored with 33 runs, while Nishant Saini contributed unbeaten 19 runs.

For CCA, Utkarsh Koul was the pick of the bowlers, taking four wickets while skipper Sarthak Khoda took three wickets. Agastya Sharma and Nanu claimed one wicket each.

For his all-around performance, Ankit Pandita of RCC was adjudged as the man of the match.