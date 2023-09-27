RCC wins Martyrs Police Premier League T-20 cricket tournament

Ganderbal, Sep 27: Rayil Cricket Club (RCC) won the Martyrs Police Premier League T-20 cricket tournament by defeating Kullan Royal Strikers in the finale.
The final match of the Martyrs Police Premier League T-20 cricket tournament organised by the district Police Ganderbal under its civic action programme was played at Sheikh Ul Alam sports stadium Kangan on Wednesday.
RCC beat KRS by 5 wickets to lift the trophy.
A good number of spectators had gathered to witness the final match here.
Yasir Arfat was declared Man of the Match & Man of the Tournament for his outstanding performance in the whole tournament.
SSP Ganderbal SNikhil Borkar was chief guest on the occasion of the Grand Finale of Martyrs Police Premier League T-20 Cricket tournament. SDPO Kangan.
The tournament witnessed a huge response and around 40 Cricket Teams of the District desired to participate, but finally, 16 teams were shortlisted through the Lucky Draw Series.
The selected playing teams wholeheartedly thanked Ganderbal Police for organising the event.
At the Final Ceremony, SSP Ganderbal appreciated all the teams for taking part in various sports events held by District Police Ganderbal from time to time.
He also stressed that the young and budding players of the District allow their minds to explore their thoughts and imagination through the medium of sports. Further, he asked the players to show good sportsmanship, discipline as well as good behaviour towards each other.