Real Kashmir FC holds selection trial

Srinagar: Real Kashmir Football Club (RKFC) conducted selection trials for its Reserve and Youth teams at Synthetic Turf TRC, here on Thursday.
The trial witnessed the participation of over 200 players from all districts of Kashmir. Coaches, assistant coaches, and officials of the RKFC were also present on the occasion. The team management assured all possible support to the selected players.
Formed in 2016 as a small club, RKFC has emerged as more than a football club for providing a platform to valley youth, taking local players in various countries and competing in top leagues across the country, RKFC statement said.
Quoting RKFC owner Sandeep Chatoo statement said their first priority always remains local players.
“We give them a platform to play at national and international level. We have been promoting football in the valley,” he said.