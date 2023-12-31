Real Kashmir FC owner Sandeep Chatto dies of  cardiac arrest

Srinagar Dec 31: Real Kashmir Football Club (RKFC) owner Sandeep Chatoo died on Sunday due to a cardiac arrest in New Delhi.

An official statement issued by RKFC stated that Sandeep, a Kashmiri Pandit, was in New Delhi for work when he suffered a massive heart attack. He was promptly rushed to the hospital but, unfortunately, could not survive

Family sources have confirmed that his body will be brought to Jammu for his final rites. Sandeep, survived by his wife, son, and daughter, also owned CH2 Hotel Sonawar.

Formed in 2016 by Sand-eep, RKFC has transcended its role as just a football club, becoming a significant platform for valley youth. It has actively engaged in promoting local players, sending them to various countries, and competing in top leagues across India. Sandeep’s unwavering commitment to local players has resulted in many individuals from Jammu and Kashmir participating in the country’s premier football leagues. The RKFC is the only club from J&K participating in the I League.

The RKFC staff has conveyed their condolences to the grieving family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.