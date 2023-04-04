Real Kashmir FC set to play in Super Cup

Srinagar: Real Kashmir FC is all set to kick start its campaign in the AIFF Super Cup at Manjeri Payyanad Stadium, Kerala on Thursday.

Real Kashmir FC has reached Kerala for its match of the Super Cup against Churchill Brothers.

AIFF Super Cup is an annual knockout football competition. The competition is open to the clubs that play in the Indian Super League and the I-League. In the event, 16 teams participate. All the ISL sides plus I-League winners get direct entry into the event while other I-League teams play qualifiers for entry into the main round.