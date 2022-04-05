Real Kashmir look for win against rejuvenated Churchill Brothers

Churchill Brothers are coming off a 4-2 win over NEROCA FC.

After three draws in as many matches, Indian Arrows are expected to face a tough challenge from RoundGlass Punjab in the day's other game in Naihati.

Talking about the previous match, RKFC head coach David Robertson said, "We had probably over 20 shots in the last game and the Indian Arrows had probably 2-3 shots on target, out of which they converted one.

"It's disappointing that we did not take our chances, as much as we have created them. We will try to rectify the same in the next game and hopefully, we can score some goals."

Moving on to the opponents, Robertson believed that this won't be an easy match to play, considering Churchill Brothers' fine win over NEROCA.