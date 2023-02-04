Real Madrid, Barcelona continue title race in La Liga

Both sides in midweek won their matches against Betis and Valencia, which were postponed due to their participation in the Supercup in January, leaving Barca five points clear of Madrid, who are six ahead of Real Sociedad.

Real Madrid are first into action on Sunday lunchtime away to Mallorca, who have won their last three home games by 1-0. Although Javier Aguirre’s side has scored just 15 goals this season, they have only conceded 18 in 19 matches and are tough to break down.