Real Madrid looks to return to ‘business as usual’ against Chelsea in Champions League

Madrid, Apr 11: Real Madrid aims to return to business as usual when they take on Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday night.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti rested key players for Saturday’s match at home to Villarreal and saw how his side lost a thrilling match 3-2, but key players, such as Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Dani Carvajal are all likely to be back against Chelsea, reports Xinhua.