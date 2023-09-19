Real Madrid's Carvajal misses Champions League due to muscle injury

Madrid: Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed on Tuesday that his side will be without right back Dani Carvajal for their Champions League match at home to Union Berlin on Wednesday night.

"He has a muscle injury. He will rest tomorrow and we will carry out tests," confirmed the coach in his pre-game press conference, reports Xinhua.

The absence of the Spain international opens the door for Lucas Vazquez to return to the starting 11, although Nacho Fernandez could also have his options.