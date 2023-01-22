Reasi Wushu Championship concludes

Srinagar: The District Reasi Wushu Championship concluded at Amba Kids School Panthal on Sunday.
In the event, around 250 players participated in various age groups in both boys’ and girls’ sections.
The principal of the School Ashwani Katoch was the Chief Guest on the occasion.
Abhishek Singh Jamwal (International Players ) was designated as the Observer and the technical chairman for the conduct of the championship.
Meanwhile, District Udhampur Wushu Association is scheduled to be held at Indoor Hall Udhampur on January 24 and 25.