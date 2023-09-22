Red 11 collaborates with Ahmad Banday, Umar Nazir Cricket Academies

Srinagar: In a significant move aimed at nurturing cricketing talent in the Kashmir region, the renowned Red 11 cricket team of Jammu and Kashmir has announced a collaboration with the Ahmad Banday Cricket Academy and the Umar Nazir Cricket Academy. This partnership is set to provide invaluable support and guidance to aspiring young cricketers, facilitating their development and growth in the sport.

Red 11, a well-established cricket team in the region, has a primary mission of promoting cricket at the grassroots level. By joining forces with the Ahmad Banday Cricket Academy and the Umar Nazir Cricket Academy, they aim to create an environment where budding cricketers can flourish and enhance their skills.

Notably, both Ahmad Banday and Umar Nazir are prominent cricket players hailing from Jammu and Kashmir. Their rich experience and expertise in the sport make them ideal mentors for the burgeoning cricketing talent in the region. Through this collaboration, they aspire to pass on their knowledge and experience to the next generation of cricketers.

The Ahmad Banday Cricket Academy, based at Woodland School, and the Umar Nazir Cricket Academy, operating in Pulwama, have been instrumental in nurturing cricket talent in Jammu and Kashmir. Their unwavering dedication to the sport and commitment to the development of young players perfectly align with Red 11's vision.

This partnership is expected to provide a significant boost to cricket development in the region. It will facilitate the training and coaching of young cricketers, equipping them with the necessary skills and guidance to excel in the sport. Furthermore, it will create opportunities for talented players to showcase their abilities and potentially pursue a career in cricket.