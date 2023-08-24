Red 11 Cricket Team, DPS Srinagar join hands to fosater cricket enthusiasm in Kashmir

Srinagar: Red 11 Cricket Team and Delhi Public School (DPS) Srinagar have proudly announced a collaborative partnership. This collaboration marks a milestone in the efforts to promote cricket in Kashmir.

A statement said that Red 11 Cricket team has rapidly risen to prominence as a key player in the Kashmir cricket scene. The team’s dedication to the sport and commitment to fostering local talent have made them a force to be reckoned with. Led by the dynamic Umar Nissar, an alumnus of Delhi Public School Srinagar, Red 11 has consistently demonstrated its prowess on the field.

Delhi Public School Srinagar, known for its excellence in education, also has a rich history of encouraging sports and extracurricular activities among its students. This partnership with Red 11 Cricket Team is a testament to the school’s commitment to holistic development, allowing its alumni to continue excelling beyond their academic years. As part of this collaboration, DPS Srinagar is extending its support to the Red 11 Cricket Team by providing access to state-of-the-art infrastructure, training facilities, and resources. This support is envisioned to create a nurturing environment where players can enhance their skills and work towards achieving their cricketing aspirations.

This collaboration is not just about cricket; it’s about nurturing dreams and providing opportunities. Our team is thrilled to receive the support of Delhi Public School Srinagar, which has played a pivotal role in shaping our journey.

Ahmad Banday, one of Kashmir’s prominent cricket talents and a key player in the Red 11 Cricket Team, is also an alumnus of DPS Srinagar. His journey from the school’s cricket grounds to the professional field is an inspiration for aspiring cricketers throughout the region.