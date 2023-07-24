Red FM launches its cricket team ‘Red 11’

A statement said that this exciting venture marks a significant step towards promoting sports & nurturing local talent in the beautiful region of Kashmir.

As a trusted name in the media industry, 93.5 Red FM has always been committed to bringing entertainment, information, and a sense of togetherness to its audience. The decision to form the "Red 11" cricket team is a natural extension of this commitment, as it seeks to further connect with the community & support the development of sports in Kashmir, the statement said.