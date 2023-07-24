Red FM launches its cricket team ‘Red 11’

Srinagar, July 24: 93.5 Red FM, the leading radio station in the region, has announced the launch of its very own cricket team, “Red 11” during the upcoming Jammu & Kashmir Premier League (JKPL).
A statement said that this exciting venture marks a significant step towards promoting sports & nurturing local talent in the beautiful region of Kashmir.
As a trusted name in the media industry, 93.5 Red FM has always been committed to bringing entertainment, information, and a sense of togetherness to its audience. The decision to form the "Red 11" cricket team is a natural extension of this commitment, as it seeks to further connect with the community & support the development of sports in Kashmir, the statement said.
The JKPL season provides an exceptional platform for the region's cricket enthusiasts to showcase their skills and passion for the game. By participating in this prestigious league, Red 11 aims to not only compete at the highest level but also inspire and empower young athletes to follow their dreams.
As a socially responsible organization, 93.5 Red FM believes in the power of sports to inspire unity and positive change within communities. By actively participating in the JKPL, Red 11 seeks to encourage young sports enthusiasts across Kashmir to pursue their athletic aspirations and embrace the joy of sportsmanship.
The launch of Red 11 is eagerly anticipated by fans and supporters of 93.5 Red FM, who are excited to cheer on their beloved radio station's cricket team during the JKPL season.
With a star-studded lineup, the Red 11 team is gearing up to showcase their exceptional talent & passion for cricket, representing the spirit of the state.
Led by the dynamic and talented captain, Umar Nissar, a prominent batsman in the region, Red 11 boasts an impressive 24-member squad that brings together the best cricketing talent from J&K.