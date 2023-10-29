Red Wings Handwara clinch title in inaugural Women's Cricket Tournament in Handwara

Kupwara, Oct 29: The first-ever women's cricket tournament, organized by the Indian Army, reached an exhilarating climax on Sunday at Bakiaker playground, where Red Wings Handwara emerged as the champions after a thrilling contest.
In a high-stakes final, Red Wings Handwara outperformed Aushtosh Army Goodwill School Budkoot Handwara, securing a resounding victory with a substantial 68-run margin. The game was a riveting display of women's cricket talent and a testament to the spirit of competition.
Supporters and enthusiasts flocked to the venue in large numbers, creating an electric atmosphere that resonated with cheers, applause, and unwavering support for their favourite teams. The fervour and energy surrounding the cricketing extravaganza were truly a spectacle to behold.
The deserving winners, Red Wings Handwara, and the runners-up, Aushtosh Army Goodwill School Budkoot Handwara, were felicitated with trophies and exciting cash prizes, symbolising their exceptional achievements and contributions to the tournament.
The final match saw the presence of dignitaries and esteemed guests, with Additional Deputy Commissioner Handwara, Nazir Ahmad, serving as the Chief Guest. DDC Rajwar, Mir Sulaiman, Tehsildar Handwara, Shahbaz Ahmad, Vice Chairman of Municipal Committee Handwara, Bashir Ahmad Khan, and other respected individuals graced the occasion. They commended the Indian Army and the local community for their collaborative efforts in organizing this landmark sporting event, emphasising the importance of initiatives that promote sports and inclusivity in the region.
The tournament showcased the budding talents of Handwara but also provided a platform for these young and aspiring cricketers to exhibit their skills and love for the game. It was a momentous occasion, celebrating both the spirit of competition and women's empowerment in sports, marking a significant step forward in the journey of women's cricket in the region.