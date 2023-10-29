Red Wings Handwara clinch title in inaugural Women's Cricket Tournament in Handwara

In a high-stakes final, Red Wings Handwara outperformed Aushtosh Army Goodwill School Budkoot Handwara, securing a resounding victory with a substantial 68-run margin. The game was a riveting display of women's cricket talent and a testament to the spirit of competition.

Supporters and enthusiasts flocked to the venue in large numbers, creating an electric atmosphere that resonated with cheers, applause, and unwavering support for their favourite teams. The fervour and energy surrounding the cricketing extravaganza were truly a spectacle to behold.