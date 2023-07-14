Regional Director Northern Region of Union Corporate Affairs Ministry visits Srinagar

Incharge officer for the station, Haamid Bukhari gave a representation to the visiting officer about the status of Inquiries, Inspections and Investigations pending in the offices against the corporates and companies.

Haamid Bukhari apprised the officer about the overall functioning of the office and also gave a detailed view of the prosecutions filed in the lower courts against the defaulting companies and corporates.

Regional Director appreciated the functioning of the office and advised the ROC to be more responsive to the stakeholders and improve compliance in the region.