Registration for AIFF-E licence coaching course commences

Referees head back to sidelines during halftime of a football match at Synthetic Turf in Srinagar. [Image for representational purpose only]Haseeb Ibn Hameed for Greater Kashmir
GK NEWS SERVICE

Srinagar: The registration for the All India Football Federation (AIFF)-E license Coaching Course has started.

"Jammu and Kashmir Football Association is pleased to announce that registration for the AIFF E Certificate Course is now open. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has scheduled this course to be held in May 2023 in Jammu Division," JKFA statement said.

"To apply for the AIFF E Certificate Course in Jammu, all interested candidates can fill online form available on JKFA social media pages. The link will take you to the registration page where you can fill out your details and complete the application process. Please ensure that you provide accurate information as this will be used for communication and correspondence regarding the course," it added.

