‘Rishabh Pant recovering well’

A report by the mid-day newspaper quoted its sources saying that with some support, Pant, currently admitted at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Andheri West, Mumbai, got up from his bed for a few seconds on Tuesday.

“Post-surgery on day 4 (Tuesday), Rishabh was mobilized from the bed for the first time after the surgery. He got up from the bed and with support, stood for a few seconds. He will further be mobilized with the help of a walker and he will be in the hospital for another week. He will require extensive rehab,” said the report.