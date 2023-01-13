‘Rishabh Pant recovering well’

New Delhi, Jan 13: India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who underwent a knee ligament tear surgery on January 6, is recovering well and was mobilised from bed for the first time.
A report by the mid-day newspaper quoted its sources saying that with some support, Pant, currently admitted at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Andheri West, Mumbai, got up from his bed for a few seconds on Tuesday.
“Post-surgery on day 4 (Tuesday), Rishabh was mobilized from the bed for the first time after the surgery. He got up from the bed and with support, stood for a few seconds. He will further be mobilized with the help of a walker and he will be in the hospital for another week. He will require extensive rehab,” said the report.
On December 30 early morning, Pant suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The horrific car accident happened between Manglaur and Narsan in the Haridwar district in the state of Uttarakhand.