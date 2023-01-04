Rishabh Pant to be airlifted to Mumbai from Dehradun for surgery: BCCI

On December 30, early in the morning, Pant suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The horrific car accident happened between Manglaur and Narsan in the Haridwar district in the state of Uttarakhand, when the cricketer was on his way to his hometown Roorkee by driving his Mercedes car.

The 25-year-old was initially taken to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre, before being admitted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he is currently receiving treatment for his injuries.