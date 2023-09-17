Rising Star Corps conducts ‘Himalayan trekking expedition’

Yol: Indian Army’s Rising Star Corps, following rich tradition of attaining excellence in the field of adventure, has executed an extremely difficult and strenuous high-altitude Himalayan Trekking expedition to Kugti and Chobia passes, covering a distance of 167 km in rugged terrain with treacherous heights ranging from 2500 m to 5400 m.

PRO Defence Lt Col Bartwal, in an official statement, said, “The expedition comprised 16 members and the route passed through Kugti and Chobia passes which connects the fertile and lush Kugti valley of Chamba at the intersection of Dhauladhar and Zanskar ranges with the barren high-altitude Spiti valley. The expedition was flagged in by GOC Rising Star Corps at Yol.”

He said that the expedition was undertaken to pay homage to the fallen heroes; promote the Agniveer scheme; commemorate 76 years of independence; instill the spirit of adventure among the troops and develop a close connection with the populace through adventure activity.

“The team also interacted with the youth in the region and motivated them to join the Indian Army,” Lt Col Bartwal said.