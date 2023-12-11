RKFC beat Gokulam Kerala FC 3-0

Srinagar Dec 11: Real Kashmir Football Club (RKFC) secured a commanding victory on Monday, triumphing over Gokulam Kerala FC 3-0 in an I League football match at TRC Ground in Srinagar.

Demonstrating dominance from the start, RKFC showcased skill and determination, securing a 3-0 win against the former I-League champion.

The first goal, originating from a seemingly harmless back pass, saw Gnohere Krizo capitalize on a goalkeeper’s hesitation in the 31st minute. In the first half, RKFC was leading 1-0.

In the second half, RKFC continued their determination and dominance over the game. Jeremy Laldinpuai added the second goal in the 59th minute of the game. Within six minutes, Gokulam Kerala’s defence committed a costly mistake. As Real Kashmir FC orchestrated their attack through skilful passing, Gokulam Kerala FC defender Muhammad Saheef attempted to intercept by heading the ball to his teammate

Vikas. Vikas’ clearance fell short, hitting Krizo. He wasted no time capitalizing on the error, seizing the opportunity to secure his second goal of the match. Until the final whistle, RKFC ultimately triumphed with a 3-0 victory.