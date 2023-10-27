RKFC, Rajasthan United FC to face off in I-League match today

A statement said that the match is scheduled to start at 2 pm at TRC ground Srinagar for which adequate security arrangements and seating arrangements are being made.

For this season, RKFC has signed well-known footballer and former national player Ishfaq Ahmad as its head coach.

Addressing a pre-match press conference, Ishfaq said Rajasthan United FC is a good and balanced team. “We will try to get good results and make a positive start to the tournament. Our team is well prepared for the team,” he said.