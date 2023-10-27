RKFC, Rajasthan United FC to face off in I-League match today

Srinagar Oct 27: Real Kashmir Football Club (RKFC) is all set to play its first match of the I-League 2023-2024 against Rajasthan United Football Club on October 28 at TRC Ground Srinagar.
A statement said that the match is scheduled to start at 2 pm at TRC ground Srinagar for which adequate security arrangements and seating arrangements are being made.
For this season, RKFC has signed well-known footballer and former national player Ishfaq Ahmad as its head coach.
Addressing a pre-match press conference, Ishfaq said Rajasthan United FC is a good and balanced team. “We will try to get good results and make a positive start to the tournament. Our team is well prepared for the team,” he said.
“We have a team of locals and foreigners. At least six players are foreigners and the rest are Indians. Around 60 percent of the players are locals. RKFC owner is keen to promote the local talent,” Ishfaq said.
Rajasthan United FC head coach Pushpender Kundu said RKFC has an advantage on home ground. “However, we are prepared for Saturday’s match and try to give the best results. Every home team has an advantage however we are prepared to get maximum points,” he added.
The I-League is a prestigious football competition featuring both international and national players, with 13 teams participating for the 2023-2024 season over the next five months. RKFC is the sole representative from Jammu and Kashmir in this league.
RKFC is scheduled to play at least 24 matches, with half of them taking place in Kashmir and the remaining in various states across the country. The I-League, organized by the All India Football Federation, will be broadcast on various sports channels.
RKFC fans in Kashmir have eagerly awaited the return of their home team to Srinagar.
In previous years, the team was under the guidance of Scottish football coach David Robertson, but they have recently embraced local coaching talent.