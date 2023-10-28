RKFC starts I-League with a commanding 2-0 win over Rajasthan United FC

Srinagar: Real Kashmir Football Club (RKFC) got off to a triumphant start in the 2023-2024 I-League season as the Snow Leopards roared to a 2-0 victory over Rajasthan United FC in an exhilarating inaugural match held at the iconic TRC Ground in Srinagar on Saturday.

This season, RKFC introduced a homegrown legend, Ashfaq Ahmad, as the head coach. Ashfaq, a former Indian national team player with a storied career, brought his wealth of experience to the team. The majority of players in the RKFC lineup for this season are local talents, adding a strong regional flavour to the squad.

From the early hours of Saturday, enthusiasm ran high as the local populace turned out in large numbers to fervently support Real Kashmir FC in their I-League face-off against Rajasthan United FC.

The atmosphere crackled with anticipation as spectators passionately rallied behind their beloved team. Both sides made valiant efforts to break the deadlock during the initial stages, with the home team's goalkeeper, a local talent, making sensational saves.

Empowered by the passionate crowd, RKFC relentlessly pressed on against the visiting team. Their defence stood resolute, and their offence was relentless. The first half witnessed both teams thwarted in their pursuit of goals.