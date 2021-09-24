Road to Himalaya qualifying round concludes

The race started from Nigeen to Astaanmarg and return back to Nigeen. Umer Nabi got first place while Muhammad Amin Reshi second place followed by Rafiq Ahmad for third place. More than 50 riders participated and covered around 26 km distance with the elevation of 300M.

First three position holders were selected for Hero MTB Shimla which will be held in Shimla next month. The Race was sponsored by Hero Cycles.