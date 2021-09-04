Rohit scores first overseas test century

Rohit Sharma’s first overseas century took India to a position of strength on Day 3 of the 4th Test at The Oval on Saturday. This was Rohit’s 8th Test century and his first in England.

Resuming at the overnight score of 43 for no loss, India added 65 runs for the loss of Rahul's wicket this morning to lead England by nine runs.

But after lunch, Rohit played freely and remained unbeaten on 103, while CheteshwarPujara was batting on 48 as India extended their lead to 100 runs.