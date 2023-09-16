Rohit Sharma always had a fighting spirit: AB de Villiers

"Rohit was fourth slowest to 2000 runs, but the second fastest to 10000. How’s that for a comeback? I have a lot of respect for him. The first time I watched him play, I thought this guy has got something special to offer. What I like most about him - from a very young age, he’s always had a fighting spirit. He would not back down to anyone," De Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

De Villiers also recalled a match against South Africa in which Rohit took on South African pacers like Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel and said: "I think of a Test match in Durban where he just wouldn’t stand back to Dale Steyn or Morne Morkel or any of our fast bowlers. He would make eye contact. If anyone chirped him. He would be right in their face, chest out. I always liked that."