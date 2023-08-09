Roller Athlete Club Jindrah remembers late Kushboo Saini

Jammu: Roller Athelte Skating Club, Jindrah, today remembered one of the best speed skaters of India late Kushboo Saini and organised a special stationery and skates distribution function among the students of the village in her memory.

The function was held at National Academy High School which was presided by Tehsildar, Dhruv Gupta as Chief Guest.

During the function, the club honoured 30 students with full sets of stationery and 20 students with roller skates.