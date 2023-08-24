Roller Athlete Skating Club Jindrah honours Abhinav Bagat for outstanding performance

Jammu: The Roller Athlete Skating Club Jindrah today honoured upcoming roller hockey player Abhinav Bagat with professional roller hockey skates for his outstanding performance in the national championships and the open roller hockey championship at Macau (Under-14).

Bagat played a key role in helping the Indian team win the gold medal at the national championships and the bronze medal at the Macau Open championship. He was also named the player of the tournament at the Macau event.

The chief guest on the occasion was Maria Valeria Penfold Muniz, a representative of the Brazilian unit of the Roller Athlete Skating Club. She announced that the Brazilian unit would honour the outstanding club players with professional roller skates every year so that they can perform better and improve their skills.