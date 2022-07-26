Ronaldo back in Manchester for club’s pre-season training

The Portuguese striker did not travel on Manchester United’s pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia due to family reasons and had asked to leave Old Trafford in a desire to play Champions League football.

The 37-year-old arrived with his agent Jorge Mendes at Carrington ahead of talks with manager Erik ten Hag over his future. Former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson was also seen arriving but it is understood he is there for a regular board meeting with chief executive Richard Arnold.