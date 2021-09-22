Royal Star Buchpora beats City Gymkhana

Srinagar: Royal Star Buchpora Cricket Club defeated City Gymkhana Cricket Club by two wickets at the TRC Ground here on Wednesday to advance to the final of the Champions Trophy 2021.

City Gymkhana won the toss and elected to bat first in the first semi-final of the tournament, scoring 243 for six in the allotted 30 overs. Nadeem Dar and Atif Nabi scored 64 and 62 runs respectively for the Gymkhana.

In reply Royal Star Buchpora Cricket Club completed the target in 29.4 overs and won by two wickets. Hashim scored 35 of 18 balls for Routledge Star. Hashim has been named man of the match for his outstanding performance.