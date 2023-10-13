Royal Warsis triumph over Hamdania Warriors in a thrilling match

Hamdania Warriors, after winning the toss, chose to field first against Royal Warsis and got off to a strong start with their opening batsmen, Mir Ejab and Faiz Shah, contributing valuable runs. Sahil played an exceptional knock, scoring 63 runs aggressively, and providing essential momentum to the innings alongside Ruhaib.

Ruhaib and Hanoof showcased their bowling skills, each claiming three wickets. In response, Hamdania Warriors struggled in the Powerplay, losing wickets to Hanoof and Ruhaib, with Ruhaib taking a brilliant catch in the slips.