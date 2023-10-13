Royal Warsis triumph over Hamdania Warriors in a thrilling match

Srinagar, Oct 13: Royal Warsis successfully set a formidable target of 164 runs for Hamdania Warriors. In reply, the Warriors fell short in their pursuit of the target.
Hamdania Warriors, after winning the toss, chose to field first against Royal Warsis and got off to a strong start with their opening batsmen, Mir Ejab and Faiz Shah, contributing valuable runs. Sahil played an exceptional knock, scoring 63 runs aggressively, and providing essential momentum to the innings alongside Ruhaib.
Ruhaib and Hanoof showcased their bowling skills, each claiming three wickets. In response, Hamdania Warriors struggled in the Powerplay, losing wickets to Hanoof and Ruhaib, with Ruhaib taking a brilliant catch in the slips.
Unfortunately, they couldn't chase down the target, losing the match by 33 runs to the well-coordinated Royal Warsis.
Royal Warsis displayed a strong team effort, with their bowlers effectively containing Hamdania Warriors' batting lineup, applying pressure at crucial moments. Naveed Ashai's outstanding batting performance earned him the well-deserved "Man of the Match" title, setting the tone for Hamdania Warriors. The match was a thrilling showcase of both teams' skills and fighting spirit.