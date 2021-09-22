Rs 175 crore released for augmenting sports infrastructure in J&K

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan today chaired a meeting to discuss matters related to further giving boost to sports and development of more sports infrastructure across Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary Youth Services and Sports (YSS), Alok Kumar; Director YSS, Gazanfer Ali, Secretary J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul and other concerned.

The meeting deliberated on various issues and several decisions were taken for the overall development of sports activities, its infrastructure and for providing the best opportunities to budding talent.

During the meeting, it was given out that under PMDP, out of Rs 175.04 Crore released for execution of sports infrastructure projects, expenditure to the tune of Rs 169.75 crore were incurred.

Further, it was informed that of the 31 projects, 20 were completed while nine would be completed by December 2021 and the rest two by March 2022.