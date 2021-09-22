Rs 175 crore released for augmenting sports infrastructure in J&K
Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan today chaired a meeting to discuss matters related to further giving boost to sports and development of more sports infrastructure across Jammu and Kashmir.
The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary Youth Services and Sports (YSS), Alok Kumar; Director YSS, Gazanfer Ali, Secretary J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul and other concerned.
The meeting deliberated on various issues and several decisions were taken for the overall development of sports activities, its infrastructure and for providing the best opportunities to budding talent.
During the meeting, it was given out that under PMDP, out of Rs 175.04 Crore released for execution of sports infrastructure projects, expenditure to the tune of Rs 169.75 crore were incurred.
Further, it was informed that of the 31 projects, 20 were completed while nine would be completed by December 2021 and the rest two by March 2022.
The meeting was also informed that under JKIDFC, 134 Projects were taken in hand, out of which 95 were completed while as 38 will be completed during 2021-22.
It was also given out that under Khelo India four works are under progress with the sanctioned cost of Rs 22.48 crore, including construction of synthetic hockey turf at Polo View Srinagar, synthetic hockey turf at KK Hakku Stadium Jammu, and construction of athletic track at sports stadium Bandipora.
Under CAPEX Budget, 481 works including 171 ongoing works and 310 new works were undertaken, of which 50 were completed in sports council, it was informed.
It was further given out that during 2020-21, 6,27,166 players participated in various sports activities organized by the YSS Department while as during the current financial year till August, 3,21,385 players participated in different games.
The meeting was told that 59 gold 42 silver and 84 bronze medals were won by players of J&K in various national events in 2020-21 and also six medals in the Khelo India School Games.