Rugby Championship concludes

Srinagar, Nov 25: The 14th UT Level Rugby 7’s Championship 2022 concluded at Polo Ground, here on Friday.
The tournament was organised by the J&K Rugby Association for all categories of males and females.
In sub-junior girls, Jammu bagged the title while Srinagar and Budgam bagged second and third places respectively.
In the junior girl’s category, Jammu bagged first place while in the senior category, Srinagar bagged first place.
Srinagar also bagged the overall title while Kupwara bagged the runners’ trophy.
At the closing ceremony, Faisal Ali Dar (Padma Shree Awardee) was the chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners.