Rugby event begins at Bandipora, Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 10: As part of Independence Day Sports Special week J&K Rugby Association under the aegis of J&K Sports Council started its District Srinagar Rugby Championship at Polo ground west Srinagar and District Bandipore Rugby Championship at SK Stadium Bandipur at Bandipora on Tuesday.
In Srinagar the two day long championship involves 16 teams in both boys and girls, men and women . In the championship in Bandipora 22 teams in both boys and girls, Men and Women are participating. District Development Commissioner, Bandipore Dr Owais Ahmad was the chief guest and District Manager Bandipore Abdul Majid was the guest of honor.