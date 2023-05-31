Rugby, Yogasana events draw hundreds to Pologround multisport complex

Srinagar: As a sequel to its concerted efforts of organising sports activities in nook and corner of J&K, the Sports Council today hosted a series of events in many sports facilities of the Union Territory.
The day started with a Yogasana sports event which was held at Pologround multisport complex in Srinagar. The event was jointly organized by the J&K Sports Council and Directorate of Ayush J&K which was aimed to promote awareness about the benefits of yoga and a healthy lifestyle. On the occasion, yoga was performed by people from various backgrounds including students, professionals and senior citizens. The experts from the Directorate of Ayush gave valuable tips to the participants regarding the correct postures and breathing techniques involved in performing Yoga. The participants were also educated about the importance of maintaining a balanced diet and regular exercise for a healthy lifestyle.
The event was a huge success as it managed to bring people from different age groups together and promote the spirit of camaraderie. The participants were enthusiastic about the event and expressed their desire to make yoga a regular part of their daily routine.
Speaking about the event, Secretary Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez, said that Yoga is an ancient practice that offers numerous benefits to the mind and body. It is an effective way to reduce stress, improve flexibility, and enhance overall well-being, he added.
Secretary said that the popularity of yoga has been on the rise in recent years, and the success of this event has encouraged us to plan more such events in future, creating a healthier and happier community besides helping spread the benefits of this ancient sport to a wider audience, she concluded.
Meanwhile, the 15th J&K UT Level Rugby Tournament was organised by the J&K Rugby Association in collaboration with the J&K Sports Council. The main aim of the championship was to promote rugby in the region and provide a platform for aspiring players to showcase their talent.
The event hosted more than 800 participants including both females and males in different age groups. The district of Srinagar remained the overall champion of the event. Applauding the efforts of the players, Muhammad Iqbal incharge of the venue encouraged the young athletes to continue with their hard work and dedication to achieve success at the national level.
The players who performed well in the tournament were awarded with trophies and the top performers were also selected for the national competition to be held in Pune later this year enabling a great opportunity for the players to showcase their skills at a higher level.
In the other events, district Ramban hosted Tug of War and Boxing Championship at Government Boys Higher Secondary School Banihal for students from adjoining schools of the area to unearth their athletic abilities and sportsmanship capabilities.