Rugby, Yogasana events draw hundreds to Pologround multisport complex

Srinagar: As a sequel to its concerted efforts of organising sports activities in nook and corner of J&K, the Sports Council today hosted a series of events in many sports facilities of the Union Territory.

The day started with a Yogasana sports event which was held at Pologround multisport complex in Srinagar. The event was jointly organized by the J&K Sports Council and Directorate of Ayush J&K which was aimed to promote awareness about the benefits of yoga and a healthy lifestyle. On the occasion, yoga was performed by people from various backgrounds including students, professionals and senior citizens. The experts from the Directorate of Ayush gave valuable tips to the participants regarding the correct postures and breathing techniques involved in performing Yoga. The participants were also educated about the importance of maintaining a balanced diet and regular exercise for a healthy lifestyle.

The event was a huge success as it managed to bring people from different age groups together and promote the spirit of camaraderie. The participants were enthusiastic about the event and expressed their desire to make yoga a regular part of their daily routine.

Speaking about the event, Secretary Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez, said that Yoga is an ancient practice that offers numerous benefits to the mind and body. It is an effective way to reduce stress, improve flexibility, and enhance overall well-being, he added.