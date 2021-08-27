Run for Fun organized in Leh
Srinagar, Aug 27: A ‘Run for Fun’ was organized on August 27 under the aegis of Fire and Fury Corps at Leh as part of Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations to commemorate India's victory in the 1971 War with Pakistan.
According to a statement by Defence Spokesman, Rama Menon, Zonal President AWWA, Fire and Fury Corps, flagged off the Run from Colonel Sonam Wangchuk Stadium and the run concluded at Rinchen Auditorium. It was befitting that both these venues are named after gallantry award winners from Ladakh.
Besides army personnel, 300 participants, including NCC Cadets, School children and local runners, participated in the event. The enthusiasm of the participants, especially the youth, made this event a real celebration of the nation’s military victories.