Run for Fun organized in Leh

According to a statement by Defence Spokesman, Rama Menon, Zonal President AWWA, Fire and Fury Corps, flagged off the Run from Colonel Sonam Wangchuk Stadium and the run concluded at Rinchen Auditorium. It was befitting that both these venues are named after gallantry award winners from Ladakh.

Besides army personnel, 300 participants, including NCC Cadets, School children and local runners, participated in the event. The enthusiasm of the participants, especially the youth, made this event a real celebration of the nation’s military victories.