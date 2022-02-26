Ruturaj ruled out of Sri Lanka T20Is with wrist injury

Dharamsala, Feb 26: India opener Ruturaj Gaikwad was on Saturday ruled out of the remaining two T20 Internationals against Sri Lanka owing to a wrist injury.
The BCCI has added MayankAgarwal to India’s squad for the remaining two T20Is.
India lead the three-match series 1-0, with the second game slated to be played here on Saturday.
The 25-year-old had been ruled out of the first T20I on Thursday as well after he sustained the injury during a practice session.
“Batter RuturajGaikwad has been ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka. He had complained of pain in his right wrist joint ahead of the first T20I in Lucknow on Thursday and was examined by the BCCI Medical Team,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in the statement.