SA fined for slow over-rate

Match referee Andy Pycroft imposed the sanction after Temba Bavuma’s side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 percent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” the ICC said in a statement.