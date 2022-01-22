SA fined for slow over-rate

Paarl (South Africa), Jan 22: South Africa have been fined 20 percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against India in the second ODI here, the ICC said on Saturday.
Match referee Andy Pycroft imposed the sanction after Temba Bavuma’s side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.
“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 percent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” the ICC said in a statement.
Bavuma pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.
On-field umpires Marais Erasmus and AdrienHoldstock, third umpire BonganiJele and fourth umpire AllauhudienPalekar leveled the charge after the match on Friday.
South Africa defeated India by seven wickets in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.