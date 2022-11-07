Sabre Brigade cycling expedition flagged off

Jammu: The Sabre warriors of Rising Star Corps peddled their way through the interiors of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and J&K, spreading awareness on the merits of the Agnipath Scheme and motivating young boys and girls to join the Indian Army.

The team comprising one officer, one JCO and eight other ranks was flagged off from the North Portal of Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh and cycled through the arduous challenges climbing 10,000 ft peaks thrice on their way to reach Balidan Stambh, Jammu today.

The expedition covered 620 kms over a period of 10 days. The expedition team interacted with the youth of various schools and colleges including the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi and motivated the graduates of IIT to join the Indian Army as commissioned officers and contribute to the organization with the latest technological developments.