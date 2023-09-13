SAFF Championship winners call on Lt Governor

Srinagar: The winners of South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Under-16 Championship from Jammu Kashmir called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan today.

The delegation was comprised of Ishfaq Ahmed, Head Coach; Majid Yousuf, Manager of the Team and Abdul Salah, the champion Football Player from Khanabal, Anantnag. The delegation was the part of the Indian National Football Team who emerged as Champions at SAFF Championship held at Thimphu Bhutan.

The Lt Governor congratulated the Indian National Team members for the great victory and bringing laurels to Jammu Kashmir and the Nation.