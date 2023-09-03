SAFF U16 football | India beat Bangladesh

Ishfaq Ahmed-coached side had to fight hard in their maiden international match. India were kept at bay by some solid goalkeeping from Bangladesh’s Nahidul Islam before Thoungamba Singh Usham netted the winning goal in the 74th minute.

India began the Group A fixture on the front foot, with Vishal Yadav the main creative force in the first half. In the 14th minute, he intercepted a pass before setting up Bharat Lairenjam, whose effort was saved one-on-one by Islam.