Safran Junior CC beat Redscapes CC by 5 wickets

Srinagar, Apr 28:Safran Junior Cricket Club defeated Redscapes Jammu Cricket Club by 5 wickets at Country Cricket Stadium Gharota, Jammu on Friday.
Earlier, batting first, Redscapes Jammu Cricket Club scored a good total of 242 runs in 48.3 overs. Dheeraj Sharma top scored with 78 runs off 74 balls, while Madhu Sudan Sharma and Manav Sharma contributed 55 and 41 runs respectively.
Rohanpreet was the pick of the bowlers, who took 4 wickets.
In reply, Safran Junior Cricket Club chased the target in 40 overs by losing 5 wickets, thus winning the match in an easy contest by 5 wickets. Lakshya, Prayrit and Shaurya scored 65, 63 and 54 runs to the total respectively.
For SafranJr Cricket Club, AshutoshMahajan and Aman Rajput took 3 wickets each, while Shaurya bagged 2 wickets. Shaurya was adjudged as the man of the match for his all-around show.