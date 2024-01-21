Sahil aims high, dreams of donning Indian Football team jersey

Srinagar, Jan 21: A captivating tale of passion, dedication, and football prowess unfolds as Sahil Khursheed Malik, a Srinagar boy with dreams as vast as the Kashmiri skies, charts an extraordinary journey from the dusty fields of his childhood to the grand stages of national football.

Sahil’s tryst with football began at a tender age, his small frame navigating the ball with an innate understanding that hinted at a natural talent.

The turning point arrived when he stepped into the Real Kashmir Academy, where the nurturing hands of experienced coaches and the demanding drills of rigorous training moulded his skills and ignited a profound love for the beautiful game.

“Football plays a significant role in the development of youth in Kashmir. It not only provides a platform for physical fitness and skill development but also fosters discipline, teamwork, and resilience. Moreover, it acts as a source of inspiration and aspiration for the youth, offering a path to national and international recognition.”

The pinnacle of Sahil Khursheed’s career came with his inclusion in the India SAFF U-19 team. Scoring in the tournament became a defining moment, etching his name in the annals of Indian football history.

Every match, every goal, and every win contributed to a series of memorable moments that fueled Sahil Khursheed Malik’s passion for the game, reinforcing his commitment to excellence. Balancing national commitments with a deep connection to the local community in Kashmir is no small feat. Yet, Sahil Khursheed Malik navigates this challenge with grace. Regular communication, active involvement in local events, and adept use of social media platforms are his tools to stay connected with his roots while fulfilling the responsibilities that come with being a national player. It’s not just about representing a team; it’s about representing an entire region and the dreams of its people.

“To aspiring footballers in Kashmir, I would say: Work hard, stay disciplined, and never give up on your dreams. Believe in your abilities, seek opportunities to showcase your talent, and always stay hungry for improvement.”

Beyond the goalposts and the cheers, Sahil Khursheed Malik takes pride in showcasing elements of Kashmiri culture on the national stage. Celebrations, dedications, raising awareness about the region, and wearing local dress codes are not just personal expressions; they are acts of ambassadorship, representing not just a football player but an advocate for his roots.

“I take pride in showcasing elements of Kashmiri culture on the national stage. Whether it’s through celebrations, dedications, or raising awareness about the region and wearing local dress codes, I believe it’s essential to represent not just as a football player but as an ambassador for my roots.”

Influenced by the likes of Sunil Chhetri, Danish Farooq, Suhail, and Sajad, Sahil Khursheed draws inspiration from their dedication, work ethic, and leadership qualities.

“Looking ahead, my goal is to continue growing as a player and contributing to the success of any team I play for. I have a dream to represent the National Indian Team in the coming years. I also aspire to be a role model for aspiring footballers in Kashmir, inspiring them to pursue their dreams and break barriers in the sport” In the echo of cheers and the rhythm of cleats on the field, Sahil’s journey is more than a story of personal success – it’s a narrative of resilience, pride, and the enduring spirit of a Kashmiri footballer reaching for the stars.