SAI approves establishment of Khelo India State Centre of Excellence in Ladakh

Kargil, Oct 17: In a significant development for sports in the Union Territory of Ladakh, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has given the green light to the proposal put forth by the Department of Youth Services & Sports for the establishment of a Khelo India State Centre of Excellence (KISCE) in Ladakh. This centre will focus on Athletics, Boxing, and Archery disciplines.
The newly constructed Open Stadium at Spituk, Leh, has been chosen as the site for this Excellence Centre following a thorough technical evaluation by an expert committee. The KISCE will be equipped with essential technical personnel, including a High-Performance Director, Head Coach, Assistant Coach, Physiologist, Nutritionist, Masseur, Doctor/sports injury management team, Yoga instructor, Physiotherapist, and conditioning experts.
Additionally, sports science equipment for Archery, Athletics, and Boxing has been sanctioned for the Excellence Centre. The funding allocated for the centre is Rs 3.139 Crores for the financial year 2023-24 and Rs 1.195 crore for subsequent years.
An MoU between SAI and the Department of Youth Services and Sports, UT Ladakh, will be signed in the near future, along with advertisements for various positions and the procurement of sports equipment. This move is set to usher in a scientific and progressive approach to sports development in UT Ladakh, providing an opportunity for emerging talents to shine in the field of sports.
Selection trials for enrollment in the KISCE will be conducted shortly. Furthermore, in addition to the KISCE, Khelo India Centers (small) for ice hockey, archery, athletics, table tennis, and football have already been sanctioned and are operational at various centers across the Union Territory of Ladakh.
Secretary, Youth Services and Sports, Ravinder Kumar, expressed his congratulations to all the sportspersons and youth of Ladakh on this remarkable development, which promises to further bolster sports in the region.