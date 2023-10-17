SAI approves establishment of Khelo India State Centre of Excellence in Ladakh

An MoU between SAI and the Department of Youth Services and Sports, UT Ladakh, will be signed in the near future, along with advertisements for various positions and the procurement of sports equipment. This move is set to usher in a scientific and progressive approach to sports development in UT Ladakh, providing an opportunity for emerging talents to shine in the field of sports.

Selection trials for enrollment in the KISCE will be conducted shortly. Furthermore, in addition to the KISCE, Khelo India Centers (small) for ice hockey, archery, athletics, table tennis, and football have already been sanctioned and are operational at various centers across the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Secretary, Youth Services and Sports, Ravinder Kumar, expressed his congratulations to all the sportspersons and youth of Ladakh on this remarkable development, which promises to further bolster sports in the region.